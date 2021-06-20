$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.36 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.44.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $140.79 and a 1-year high of $269.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

