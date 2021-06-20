ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Head-To-Head Analysis

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Zai Lab shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of ZIOPHARM Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Zai Lab shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ZIOPHARM Oncology has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zai Lab has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZIOPHARM Oncology and Zai Lab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIOPHARM Oncology N/A -61.89% -53.49% Zai Lab N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and Zai Lab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIOPHARM Oncology 0 3 2 0 2.40 Zai Lab 0 0 5 0 3.00

ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 109.89%. Zai Lab has a consensus target price of $199.85, indicating a potential upside of 27.05%. Given ZIOPHARM Oncology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZIOPHARM Oncology is more favorable than Zai Lab.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIOPHARM Oncology and Zai Lab’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIOPHARM Oncology $150,000.00 3,850.71 -$79.98 million ($0.38) -7.05 Zai Lab $48.96 million 304.93 -$268.90 million ($3.46) -45.46

ZIOPHARM Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zai Lab. Zai Lab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIOPHARM Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zai Lab beats ZIOPHARM Oncology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells. Its product candidates include T cell receptor + T therapies to target solid tumors; chimeric antigen receptor + T cell therapies targeting CD19 for hematologic malignancies; and Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, a gene delivery system to regulate production of IL-12 to treat patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme in adults. The company has a license agreement with PGEN Therapeutics, Inc.; research and development agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; a patent license agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme. It also develops QINLOCK for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; Odronextamab to treat follicular lymphoma, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and other lymphomas; Repotrectinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) to target ROS1 and TRK A/B/C in TKI-naÃ¯ve- or -pretreated cancer patients; Margetuximab for the treatment of breast and gastroesophageal cancers; Bemarituzumab for the treatment of gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancer; and Omadacycline to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure, and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia infections. In addition, the company develops CLN-081 for the treatment of patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion NSCLC; Efgartigimod to reduce disease-causing immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies; Retifanlimab to treat microsatellite instability high endometrial cancer; ZL-2309 for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer, metastatic colorectal cancer, and other advanced solid tumors; ZL-1201 to treat solid tumors and hematological malignancies; ZL-1102 for the treatment of psoriasis; and Sulbactam/durlobactam for the treatment of serious infections caused by Acinetobacter. Zai Lab Limited has license and collaboration agreements with the GlaxoSmithKline; Paratek Bermuda, Ltd.; Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.; Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.; Crescendo Biologics Ltd.; Novocure Limited; MacroGenics Inc.; Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, LLC; Incyte Corporation; Regeneron Ireland Designated Activity Company; Turning Point Therapeutics Inc; Cullinan Pearl Corp.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and argenx BV. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

