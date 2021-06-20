Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Raised to Buy at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Vertical Research currently has $54.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00.

IR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.14. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

