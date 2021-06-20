Analysts Anticipate Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Million

Equities analysts expect that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) will announce sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.21 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full year sales of $2.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.24 million, with estimates ranging from $22.70 million to $41.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renalytix AI.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Investec upgraded Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX opened at $32.44 on Friday. Renalytix AI has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -202.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,021,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,527,000 after purchasing an additional 470,577 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 220,503 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,672,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 277,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renalytix AI (RNLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.