Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEYUF. Raymond James boosted their price target on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Keyera from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Keyera from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $26.25 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.35.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.