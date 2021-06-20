PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.35 and last traded at $54.35. 1,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 5,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.