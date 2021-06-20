Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.69.
Otsuka Company Profile
