Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTSKY stock opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

