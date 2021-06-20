Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Stock Price Up 36%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)’s stock price rose 36% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 2,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37.

About Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.