FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

NYSE FSKR opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital Corp. II had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 64.18%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s payout ratio is 103.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $68,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

