Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 3.8%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.22 and last traded at $44.22. 441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.2173 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%.

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. Its villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, dementia level care, and respite and day care services.

