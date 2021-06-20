IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
ISEE stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 629,507 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
