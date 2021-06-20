IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in May

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 8,380,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

ISEE stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.68. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $179,428.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,665.7% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,784,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 2,626,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,741,000 after buying an additional 1,837,025 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth $7,416,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,801.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 685,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 649,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 629,507 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

