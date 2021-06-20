Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 702,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 357,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 175,202 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 60,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.