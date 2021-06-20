Osisko Mining’s (OSK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$6.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Cormark lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.68.

Shares of OSK stock opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.68 and a one year high of C$4.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

