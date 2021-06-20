Credit Suisse Group Increases Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$25.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.25.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE GEI opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.42. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.60 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.44%.

In related news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.