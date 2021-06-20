Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$61.33.

TSE:DOL opened at C$55.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$17.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$44.45 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.5599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.75%.

In other news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419 over the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

