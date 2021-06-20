Keyera (TSE:KEY) Downgraded to Neutral at CSFB

CSFB downgraded shares of Keyera (TSE:KEY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.56.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$32.62 on Thursday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$18.04 and a 52 week high of C$35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.78. The stock has a market cap of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 115.67.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.8697302 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

