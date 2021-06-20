Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

NYSE TRQ opened at $16.18 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $59,540,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $23,781,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,364,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,673,000. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

