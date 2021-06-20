Cowen Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $80.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target raised by Cowen from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.94.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Pentair by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 105,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Pentair by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 78,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.