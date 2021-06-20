Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.91% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.29. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.4% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,649,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,145,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,581,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,330,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

