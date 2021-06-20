SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $151.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $148.70 million to $155.25 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $623.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.90 million to $635.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.62 million, with estimates ranging from $633.53 million to $639.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $77.08 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,181,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

