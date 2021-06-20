Robert W. Baird Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $335.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.46.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $294.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of -143.57 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78. Carvana has a 12-month low of $110.06 and a 12-month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.12, for a total value of $4,121,463.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $306,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $346,262,496. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,698,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.