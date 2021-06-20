XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $176.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,700,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 715,818 shares of company stock valued at $97,035,932 in the last quarter. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

