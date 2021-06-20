KeyCorp Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $17.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 2.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

