CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Down 0.2%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.13. 52,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 76,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get CLP alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. CLP’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.