Bravo Multinational (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 14,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 28,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16.

Bravo Multinational Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRVO)

Bravo Multinational Incorporated engages in buying, leasing, and selling gaming equipment. The company was formerly known as Goldland Holdings Co and changed its name to Bravo Multinational Incorporated in April 2016. Bravo Multinational Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

