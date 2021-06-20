Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Trading Down 3%

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) dropped 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; advice on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

