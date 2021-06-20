Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.83

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.46, with a volume of 1531235 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGIO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.12.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Grace Capital increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

