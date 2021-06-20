Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Short Interest Update

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,610,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 35,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on M. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

