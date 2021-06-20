Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $51.01 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $59.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

