MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 781,900 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $449.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $472.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,458,881.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

