Short Interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expands By 19.2%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ReneSola stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. ReneSola has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $577.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ReneSola by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ReneSola by 1,013.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.86.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

