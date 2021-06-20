Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05. Puma has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

