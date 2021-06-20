Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EMNSF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Elementis currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96. Elementis has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.11.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.