The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $156.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 4,645 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $649,463.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,861.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,579,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

