Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,105 ($27.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Victrex to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Victrex news, insider Martin Court acquired 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 427 shares of company stock valued at $927,370.

VCT opened at GBX 2,478 ($32.38) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,418.84. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,620 ($34.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

