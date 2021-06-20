Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.82.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE:ASH opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,779,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,246,000 after acquiring an additional 115,094 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,630,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 34,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,696,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.