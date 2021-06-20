Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,842.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,679. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Albany International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.