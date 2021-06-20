Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. HC Wainwright currently has $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis restated a hold rating and set a $9.25 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $416.07 million, a PE ratio of -39.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,271 shares in the company, valued at $17,756,607.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 706.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 111,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $19,135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 41,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.