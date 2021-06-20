Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.50 and a beta of 1.90. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.13.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 223.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 257,089 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $3,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 48,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

