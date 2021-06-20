Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Trading Up 4.2%

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.79 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 2,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Several analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 900,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,959,000 after acquiring an additional 259,550 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 54,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

