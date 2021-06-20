Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.30.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE FTAI opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $33.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.67 million. On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.