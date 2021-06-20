Compagnie Financière Richemont’s (CFRUY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.