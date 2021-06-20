Boralex (TSE:BLX) Receives Hold Rating from Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.55.

BLX stock opened at C$38.51 on Wednesday. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$28.69 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s payout ratio is 141.63%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

