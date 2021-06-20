BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of BBTV stock opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.11.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

