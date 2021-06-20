Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$24.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.54.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$23.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$858.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1-year low of C$15.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.94.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

