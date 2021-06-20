Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Short Interest Down 13.4% in May

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 13th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS SDRLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Seadrill has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

