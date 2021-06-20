Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Chemical stock opened at $42.63 on Friday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54.

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Mitsubishi Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Chemical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

