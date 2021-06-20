Short Interest in Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Decreases By 13.5%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 372,100 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 430,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,721.0 days.

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

