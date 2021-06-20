National Bankshares Raises EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.50

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a tender rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on EXFO to $7.25 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.04.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $344.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.60 and a beta of 1.33. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFO. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EXFO in the first quarter worth $3,996,000. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

