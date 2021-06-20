Reviewing Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Retail Properties of America and Regency Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 6 0 0 2.00 Regency Centers 0 8 7 0 2.47

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 19.93%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $58.92, suggesting a potential downside of 6.96%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America -0.71% -0.19% -0.08% Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Regency Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 5.74 $14.57 million $0.84 13.68 Regency Centers $1.02 billion 10.59 $44.89 million $2.95 21.47

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Retail Properties of America pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Retail Properties of America on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

